HYDERABAD: Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, and Livestock and Fisheries Department and Agriculture are organising a two-day exhibition starting January 21, 2017.

The livestock, dairy, fisheries, poultry and agro (LDFA-Expo) will be held at SAU premises in Tandojam. The event will bring more than 200 livestock farmers, hailing from different parts of the province to exhibit their precious breeds on the occasion. Besides, 120 stalls will be available with knowledge sharing on fisheries, poultry, agriculture crops, and new seed varieties.

SAU vice chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Memon Sehrai said this mega event would prove how the agriculture university brought together leading investors, businessmen, exporters, agriculturists and the rural community, including livestock farmers and poultry industry.

Hyderabad commissioner Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Irfan Ali Baloch and other officials visited the expo venue for finalising the security arrangements, and expressed satisfaction.

The VC said livestock and dairy products need more attention and the LDFA-Expo is part of SAU’s aim to promote this sector. It will bring all stakeholders together to display their valuable products and also present their breeds.

“The beneficiaries at the end will be rural livestock farmers and agriculturists, who may avail this opportunity to interact with leading exporters and businessmen,” the VC added. He said LDFA 2017 will act as a bridge between academia and business, and help develop a knowledge-based agricultural sector. Prof M Ismail Kumbhar, the organiser of the event, in his presentation to exporters, investors, scientists and those showing interest to set up stalls, said animal parades, bird show and cultural show at the expo aimed to attract hundreds of people from different areas of the province.

He further said it would not only benefit agriculturists, community farmers, and rural entrepreneurs, but also industrialists and exporters, who might find new partners.

The expo would also have educational programmes for both children and adults on animals and the importance of agriculture throughout their daily lives. Each day new breeds and animals would be displayed, allowing students the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of livestock including cattle, goats, horses, camel, and sheep.

0



0







LDFA Expo 2017 to attract livestock farmers, growers was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180373-LDFA-Expo-2017-to-attract-livestock-farmers-growers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "LDFA Expo 2017 to attract livestock farmers, growers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180373-LDFA-Expo-2017-to-attract-livestock-farmers-growers.