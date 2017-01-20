Sydney

London copper reversed early losses to follow Shanghai futures higher on Thursday as expectations of steady growth in China helped the red metal along with positive U.S. economic signals.

China´s economy likely grew by a steady 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the same as in the previous three quarters, supported by government spending and record bank lending, according to a Reuters poll of 62 economists.

China is the top consumer of copper and other commodities, and markets keep a close watch on its economic strength.

"The overall tone for copper is positive and that´s coming through," said Mine Life analyst Gavin Wendt in Sydney. "But the dollar is always a factor. "The U.S. dollar held broad gains against its major rivals on Thursday, after ending a seven-day down streak and rebounding overnight as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested U.S. interest rates could be raised quickly this year.

