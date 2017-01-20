Karachi

Normal trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,450/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,912/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,585/maund and Rs7,057/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said according to the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) fortnightly report, cotton arrivals increased 11 percent, but it was still below the consumption demand in the country.”

“However, the activity increased in the local market, as prices were increased across the globe, especially in India, whose cotton was being imported. KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 9,000 bales in between Rs6,200/maund to Rs6,800/maund. Transactions were recorded from Sakrand, Haroonabad, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Noorpur Noranga and Shehar Sultan.

