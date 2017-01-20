Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar kept broad gains against its major rivals on Thursday, after rebounding sharply overnight on comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggesting U.S. interest rates could be raised quickly this year.

The dollar´s rise, however, was tempered as traders were cautious ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump´s inauguration on Friday. The greenback was little changed at 114.670 yen. The U.S. currency rallied nearly 2 percent the previous day, when it pulled ahead from a seven-week low of 112.570 and snapped a seven-day losing streak. The pound, which had jumped 3 percent on Tuesday to vault above $1.2400 following British Prime Minister Theresa May´s Brexit speech, lost more than 1 percent overnight. It last traded at $1.2277, up a fraction on the day. The euro was flat at $1.0638 after falling 0.8 percent the previous day. The dollar was given a lift as U.S. debt yields pulled away from seven-week troughs and rose after Yellen said on Wednesday that "waiting too long to begin moving toward the neutral rate could risk a nasty surprise down the road - either too much inflation, financial instability, or both." "Yellen´s comments were not particularly new, but it helped participants buy back the dollar which had sunk low along with Treasury yields," said Shin Kadota, senior forex strategist at Barclays.

