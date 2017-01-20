SYDNEY: U.S. soybean futures were headed for their first fall in five sessions on Thursday as a stronger dollar weighed on the market, though concerns that production in Argentina may be curtailed by unfavourable weather capped losses.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) March soybeans was down 0.3 percent at $10.72 a bushel as of 0223 GMT, having firmed 0.54 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a six-month high of $10.80 a bushel.

The most active corn futures fell 0.14 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.14 percent in the previous session.

The most active wheat futures fell 0.3 percent to $4.29-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.58 percent on Wednesday.

Heavy rain inundated key Argentinian soybean-growing areas over the weekend, raising doubts about the crop in a season which has already seen a reduction in soy planting as growers turn more toward corn.

Corn is under pressure amid profit-taking and weakness in the spot market.

0



0







Soybean falls was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180367-Soybean-falls/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Soybean falls" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180367-Soybean-falls.