KARACHI: The country’s foreign exchange reserves inched down to $23.191 billion during the week ended January 13 from $23.200 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan showed an increase of $51 million to stand at $18.361 billion against $18.309 billion during the previous week. The forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $4.830 billion as compared to $4.890 billion in the preceding week.

0



0







Forex reserves down was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180363-Forex-reserves-down/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Forex reserves down" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180363-Forex-reserves-down.