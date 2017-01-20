Print Story
KARACHI: The country’s foreign exchange reserves inched down to $23.191 billion during the week ended January 13 from $23.200 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan showed an increase of $51 million to stand at $18.361 billion against $18.309 billion during the previous week. The forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $4.830 billion as compared to $4.890 billion in the preceding week.