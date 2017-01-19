ISLAMABAD: The families and supporters of five missing Pakistani human rights activists on Wednesday denounced what they called a campaign to accuse the men of blasphemy.

The accusation, made online and in a complaint to police, has unsettled Pakistan’s small community of social activists. The families of two of the missing men, Salman Haider and Waqas Goraya, described them as part of a "malicious campaign".

"This campaign can only be meant to divert public sympathy away from our plight and the plight of our loved ones who have been illegally abducted," the two families said in a statement handed out at a press conference here on Wednesday. The associates of all the five men deny they have blasphemed.

Haider, a leftist writer and professor, disappeared in early January as did liberal bloggers Goraya, Aasim Saeed and Ahmed Raza Naseer as well as Samar Abbas, head of an anti-extremism activist group in Karachi. All were reported missing separately by their



families within a week of each other. Haider Shah of the Rationalist Society of Pakistan said the blasphemy allegations endangered the activists. Even if they were freed without charge, they could be targeted by extremists who believed violence was justified to defend Islam, he added. "These people will be running from these allegations for the rest of their lives," Shah said.

One of the first blasphemy allegations appeared on January 9 on the Pakistan Defence page on Facebook. The anonymous Urdu-language post displayed photos of Haider, Goraya and Saeed linking them with a Facebook group called Bhensa.

When contacted by Reuters via email, an anonymous administrator for the Pakistan Defence said the Facebook page and website were an "open source debate platform" and that comments were linked to members who "contribute anonymously". The administrator said while many posts praised Pakistan’s powerful military, the army was in no way associated with it.

A group called Civil Society of Pakistan (CSP) filed a police complaint over the weekend against the missing men, demanding that they be charged with blasphemy, a crime in Pakistan that carries a mandatory death sentence.

Both the Pakistan Defence and the Civil Society of Pakistan have dismissed suggestions that they are part of a coordinated campaign. HR activists say the accusations against the five signal a worrying escalation. "The intensity of it is very worrying," said Shahzad Ahmed, director of cyber-security group Bytes for All. "There is mainstream media, social media: the way it is being projected and repeated, the kind of force that they are using is unprecedented," he said.

