ISLAMABAD: It would take China’s motorised troops 48 hours and its paratroops 10 hours to reach the Indian capital New Delhi in case war breaks out.

A state-run Chinese TV channel has claimed on Wednesday evening where Chinese troops were shown marching in uniform in the backdrop of the report. The report that has been aired by an Indian channel later while quoting the Chinese channel late in the evening caused panic in India. The report didn’t make it clear that the warning is meant for war between China and India or India’s war with any other country.

The Indian media reported with the purpose of pacification of its public opinion that China recently presented an upbeat picture of its ties with India in a policy document on Asia-Pacific security, yet it skirted references to contentious issues like India's Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) bid and efforts to get the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN. However, as the comment by the Chinese State TV came to the fore, the social media in India has started discussion on the subject in big way. Interestingly China has warned India early in the day not to discuss China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in adverse manner since it wouldn’t change Beijing policy on Kashmir dispute. The observations have also under discussion in India widely.

