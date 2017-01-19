SHEIKHUPURA: Four terrorists, including the commander of a proscribed outfit, have been gunned down in clash with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sheikhupura.

On intelligence report that terrorists were going on four motorcycles, the CTD established a check post near Railway track area at Ghazi Minara Bypass Sargodha Road. The terrorists were spotted coming from Farooq Abad. The security agencies personnel intercepted and signaled them to stop for security checking, however, the terrorists started firing.

The CTD raiding team retaliated and gunned down four alleged terrorists while three accomplices fled from the scene. The CTD also claimed to have recovered two Kalashnikovs, two pistols and three kilogram of explosive detonators along with other weapons. The bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital, Sheikhupura, for medico legal formalities.

The CTD spokesperson said that the dead included proscribed outfit Commander Rizwan, while government had announced Rs3.0 million as his head money. The spokesperson said that Rizwan murdered over 300 persons hailing from across the country while was imprisoned from 2005-12. He was released from jail on bail. After his release, he was involved in killing over a dozen persons.

The other deceased include Dr Shakir Amir of KP Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. He was involved in killing of over 50 persons. The third deceased terrorist Noor-ul-Amin hailed from KP. He was involved in killing of Police Inspector Saqlain along with 20 others persons. The government had announced Rs1.0 million as his head money.

