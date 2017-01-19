ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to host summit of ten members Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) on March 1, in Islamabad. It would be the biggest heads of state/government’s international congregation that will be hosted by the government in about one year. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the summit as two-day meetings of the council of the ministers and officials will be held before the summit to finalise the agenda. Pakistan was formally extending invitation for the summit through high statured envoys of Prime Minister Nawaz.

