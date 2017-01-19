Claims he never spoke against army, judiciary

MULTAN: Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi dared on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to invite him to his home and he would prove him a liar. He said that he did not speak a single word against the armed forces or judiciary as he loves both the institutions. Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club here, he said that he just repeated Imran Khan’s words which he spoke against the army and judiciary. “I feel ashamed of quarreling with Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif in defence of Imran Khan,” he added.

