Briefs

UAE ambassador meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Essa Abdullah Albasha Alnoaimi met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here Wednesday. They discussed matters of mutual interest, says a ISPR press release. COAS condoled loss of lives of UAE nationals in recent Kandahar blasts. COAS appreciated the role of ambassador in enhancing Pak-UAE cooperation in different fields. He also thanked the Ambassador for UAE contributions towards development projects in FATA/ KP.

QAU puts off exams at eleventh hour

By our correspondent

Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University has put off the terminal examination scheduled to take place on January 19 and 20, at the eleventh hour. Without elaborating, a spokesman for the university cited ‘unavoidable circumstances’ for the development as a reason. He said the new date and time for the postponed papers would be announced shortly.

Five QAU students injured in clash

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: At least five students of Quaid-e-Azam University were wounded during a clash between two groups of the university living in different blocks, police said. The clash initiated after a brawl between two students belonging to different ethnic groups late Tuesday night. The injured students have been shifted to the Poly Clinic. The police have taken up the case and detained some students involved in the clash.

Three of a family die in road accident

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Two brothers and their cousin were crushed to death by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Baghbanpura area on Wednesday. Three brothers, including Hamid, Abdullah and Ahmad, sons of Arshad of Nakshbandi Darogawala, along with their mother and a cousin Tahir, were on their way to the Railway Station on two motorcycles when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley loaded with sand ran over one of the bikes near Dhobhi Ghat. As a result of which, Abdullah, 8, Ahmad, 9, and their cousin Tahir, 19, died on the spot. The tractor-trolley driver escaped leaving his vehicle there.

Caravan of 100 vehicles to welcome Bilawal in Faisalabad

By our correspondent

FAISALABAD: A caravan of the PPP workers and activists in 100 vehicles under the leadership of former federal minister Farooq Saeed Khan will reach Faisalabad to welcome PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday (today).It was decided in a meeting of the PPP local leaders, including PPP Youth Organisation divisional president Rana Bilal Farooq Khan, district president Chaudhry Naji Gujjar, city president Rana Muhammad Amir, Mian Muhammad Ajmal, Irshad Pehlwan and others at People's House of Rana Farooq in Samundri. The former minister presided over the meeting. The meeting was told that the PPP activists would prove on the occasion that NA-79 constituency is the Larkana of the party. Addressing the meeting, Rana Farooq said Bilawal would reach Faisalabad in a big rally and his tour of Punjab would upset the rulers of Punjab. He said people of the province were fed up with the anti-people policies of the PML-N government.

Govt lost Panama case in people’s court: Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed has said the government has lost the Panama case in people’s court and now wants a technical decision and the right to tell a lie for Prime Minister Nawaz from the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Talking to the media outside the supreme court here on Wednesday, he said that first the Qatari prince insulted the Pakistani nation. Now the democracy was being disregarded. Was it not a painful thing that the PM had immunity under the Constitution if he lied in the National Assembly? he questioned. He said the PM was insulting the parliament under the cover of Article 66 of the Constitution. But it seemed the PM was entitled to lie as much as he willed, he said.

FC recovers arms cache from BLA hideout

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Wednesday carried out search and cordon operation in general area of Pishin near Kahan in Balochistan at a BLA hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. According to ISPR, the recovered cache was dumped four feet deep in the ground. The recovered cache included seven anti-tank mines, 50 mortar rounds, 36 rifle rounds, 4,000 anti-aircraft gun rounds and five grenades.

CADD notifies promotions

By our correspondent

Islamabad: The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has notified the promotion of 20 assistant professors (BPS-18) of Islamabad’s model colleges as associate professors (BPS-19). Among the professors are 13 women and seven men. The promotions were recommended by the CADD Departmental Selection Board lately. The CADD oversees the city’s government educational institutions totaling over 400 through the Federal Directorate of Education. All the teachers promoted will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973.

