Hafiz Saeed says he has no link with LeT, wants name removed from ATA

ISLAMABAD: ‘Ameer’ Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking removal of his name from Schedule II of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

The Schedule II of ATA is about government’s power to keep any organisation under observation if suspected. Hafiz Saeed in the petition said that he has no connection with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and from 2001 he is the Ameer of JUD that is a social welfare organisation. Despite the fact he has been kept continuously under observation through Schedule II.

The petitioner has nominated the Government of Pakistan through secretary ministry of interior, Punjab government through home secretary, home secretary Sindh, Chairman National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), secretary foreign affairs, chief commissioner Islamabad and state as respondents. Giving a detailed account, the petitioner said that he is a religious cleric and done his masters in Islamic studies from the Punjab University Lahore in 1994. He also remained a student at the King Saud University Riyadh and authored many books. After the petitioner returned from Saudi Arabia, he started raising his voice for the liberation of Kashmir as it is occupied by India coercively without legal and moral justification.

It is because of his stance that India is badly against him and keep alleging him for shameful accusations. Giving background of the LeT, Hafiz Saeed says that it was formed in 1989 by he, himself, Muhammad Ismail, Professor Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Wahid Kashmiri, Molana Abdullah Wahid, Younis Ansari, Molana Abdul Aziz Alvi and others. Most people in LeT belonged to Indian Occupied Kashmir and few from Pakistan. LeT was formed to raise voice against Indian terrorism in Kashmir and struggle for the independence of the state.

With the passage of time, LeT was dominated by the people from Indian held Kashmir who had different ideologies and philosophies than that of petitioner Hafiz Saeed. It appeared that there was huge gap in the ideologies of petitioner and Kashmiri people in the LeT and by year 2000 the gap was too wide.

Petitioner wanted to work for the welfare sector, education, health care and disaster relief services but LeT members from Indian occupied Kashmir condemned his ideology and the petitioner then parted ways with them in the start of 2001.

Petitioner then formed JUD on December 25, 2001 after dissociating from LeT. In the past years with sheer hard work JUD has done a lot of social work. After JUD was formed petitioner never remained involved in any sort of sectarianism, always talked about solidarity of Muslim Ummah, stood firmed with people of Pakistan in all national disasters and petitioner’s work was duly acknowledge by the national and international organisations especially during the earthquake of 2005.

Petitioner has nothing to do with any activity that could be termed as illegal however petitioner is a firm believer that India forcefully occupied Kashmir and people of Kashmir have right to choose their future in the light of United Nation resolutions.

The petitioner said that he has no connection whatsoever with the LeT and it is run by the Kashmiri people. Once they tried to reconnect and just due to misunderstanding a notification dated November 15, 2003 was issued. Petitioner then immediately filed a civil suit and an order was passed that the petitioner shall not be considered a member of LeT.

Hafiz Saeed has prayed to the court to declare that his continuous enlisting on schedule II of ATA on the strength of November 15, 2003 notification is illegal, unlawful and violative of law.

0



0







Hafiz Saeed says he has no link with LeT, wants name removed from ATA was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180271-Hafiz-Saeed-says-he-has-no-link-with-LeT-wants-name-removed-from-ATA/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Hafiz Saeed says he has no link with LeT, wants name removed from ATA" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180271-Hafiz-Saeed-says-he-has-no-link-with-LeT-wants-name-removed-from-ATA.