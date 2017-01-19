ISLAMABAD: Special Investigation Agency (SIU) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of four persons involved in thefts as well as pickpocketing and recovered five mobile phones and other looted items from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The SIU team nabbed a gang of four persons involved in looting citizens and pick pocketing activities. They have been identified as Mubeen, Ali Sher, Azam, Majid Sultan and Qaisar Rahman.

During preliminary investigation, they also confessed to committing burglaries in house of Peer Muhammad Sati, resident of House No192, Street 38, I-9-4, Islamabad, and Khalid Ahmad, resident of Flat 6, Block 48, I-9-4 Islamabad. Police have recovered valuables and stolen mobiles from their possession while further investigation is underway from them.

