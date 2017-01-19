Islamabad: The 13th meeting of the Academic Council of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was held here on Wednesday, says a press release. The meeting was chaired by the NUML Rector Major General (retd) Zia Ud Din Najam, while NUML Director General Brigadier Riaz Ahmed Gondal, registrar, regional directors, directors, deans and heads of department also attended the meeting. In the inaugural session, the NUML rector briefed the members of the council about the ongoing projects and shared his valuable thoughts to make NUML a top-ranking university. He said that NUML is striving hard to enhance the quality of education and no stone will be left unturned in this regard. Many issues regarding curriculum and examination of various departments were discussed as desired by the respective deans and HoDs to further improve the quality of education. The NUML rector, after consultation with all deans, HoDs and all members, directed the Director Academic to implement all approved agenda points at the earliest.

