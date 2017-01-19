By Helena Horton

The inauguration of a new president should be one of the most exciting events of the year.

However, Donald Trump's inauguration party, set to be held on the 19th January which is one day before he is sworn in, has been dogged by controversy, with stars allegedly asked to perform publicly rejecting the offer.

The line-up isn't, so far, anywhere near as star-studded as Barack Obama's two.

It is well-known that a large number of A-list celebrities strongly dislike Mr Trump, as they criticise him in public and he often returns the favour.

Boris Epshteyn, director of communications for the Inaugural Committee, dismissed concerns about a modest line-up in an interview on CNN in December.

"This is not Woodstock," Epshteyn said. "It's not summer jam. It's not a concert." Sam Moore, of soul duo Sam and Dave is due to perform.

81-year-old Moore was famous in the 60's, with the Sam and Dave track "Soul Man" which they recorded in 1967.

He said: "I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President. I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country.”

The Inaugural Committee announced in December that the dance troupe will be performing at the inauguration. Several members of the group publicly expressed their disappointment, saying they didn't want to perform.

However, the organisation later said those who don't want to perform don't have to. The award-winning choir has performed at five previous inaugurations.

It has 360 members, but one member of the choir dropped out after it was announced they would perform.

Jan Chamberlin said she was dropping out of the group. She wrote on Facebook: "I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him."

Former "America's Got Talent" contestant Jackie Evancho is the only solo singer booked so far, and the biggest star. She was on the television show six years ago, when she was ten, and has since released several albums. The singer has also performed twice at Obama events.

