Theresa May’s Brexit plan is sensible

By Philip Johnston

Few speeches given the advance billing of “major” or “ground-breaking” ever live up to the hype. The greatest of all are recognised as such after they have been delivered rather than before and are given immortality by reference to where they were made, like Gettysburg. In recent years, British politics has seen countless dud orations masquerading as something significant – usually hapless relaunches like Jeremy Corbyn’s last week – and only a handful that will live on.

A few that spring to mind are Fulton, Missouri, in 1946, where Winston Churchill propounded the terms of the Cold War; Bruges, in 1988 where Margaret Thatcher set in train a series of events that led to Brexit; Chicago in 1999 where Tony Blair outlined his interventionist foreign policy doctrine that would end in the disaster of Iraq; and Bloomberg in the City of London, where four years ago next week David Cameron made the fateful announcement of a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU.

So where will Lancaster House 2017 come in the pecking order? Was Theresa May’s Great Brexit Speech an epochal moment that will define her place in history and set the country on a different trajectory or simply something she had to get out of the way to shut down criticism of her leadership?

At risk of ducking the question, it all depends on what happens next. The best scenario is that a clean break with the EU will open the door to glorious global trading opportunities while retaining good relations, both political and economic, with our erstwhile continental partners. This was the future envisaged by Mrs May: a united, independent, self-governing nation trading freely with the EU and the rest of the world with few tariffs and a bespoke customs deal to ensure the easiest possible movement of British goods across European borders.

There was a somewhat idealised, Pollyannish streak running through the speech, albeit one underpinned by a hard-headed pragmatism and an appreciation of the serious slog that lies ahead. In a sensible world, there is no obvious reason why all of Mrs May’s objectives should not be achieved and she is even offering a transitional arrangement to business to avoid a “cliff edge” Brexit. However, all these ambitions are at the mercy of those with whom we have to negotiate our terms of departure. Mrs May’s 12-point plan is predicated upon our soon-to-be-erstwhile partners recognising what is in their interests. She is banking on British rationalism trumping European romanticism while at the same time making clear that she is prepared to walk away from the table. “No deal is better than a bad deal,” she said.

It is often asserted that “they need us more than we need them”. Indeed, research by the Civitas think-tank showed that if the UK leaves the EU without a trade deal, and is subject to World Trade Organisation terms, it will cost EU exporters much more in tariffs to sell into the UK than the other way round. But we should not underestimate the determination of the EU to hang together, something we in Britain often fail to grasp. To many EU leaders, stopping “the project” unravelling matters more than anything else, even an economically beneficial Brexit deal.

After all, this is the institution that let countries join the euro even though their economies did not meet the conditions for membership because locking them into a currency union was worth the risk of creating an unstable monetary zone. Even when the consequences of this recklessness were visited upon the Greeks in the form of punishing austerity measures there was no political pressure in Greece to leave.

Because the British joined the old Common Market principally on economic grounds, we have never been able to understand the quasi-religious status that the EU has in many continental countries. We deride the anthem and scoff at the gold-starred flag; they do not. This is something Mrs May recognised in her speech as she made her pitch to “our friends across Europe”. Some Brexiteers think that the EU is on its last legs and are even keen to see it collapse. That may well happen eventually; but it is not something that anyone with a sense of recent European history should encourage.

So, a hard-nosed Plan B is being held in reserve in case our British common sense falls on deaf continental ears. As Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, said at the weekend, if we don’t get a good deal then we can become a low-tax magnet for business investment from around the world. Mrs May reaffirmed that point yesterday, though it sounds like something we should do whatever the outcome of the talks rather than a threat to use as a bargaining counter.

There is no doubt that we have a better hand to play than the gloom-mongers would have us believe and Mrs May – who was, remember, a Remainer – was commendably upbeat and positive, positively Borisonian, indeed, about the UK’s prospects. We want to be open, outward-looking and on friendly terms with our European partners: put like that, who could possibly disagree? Well, over the next few years, we will find out. Even though Eurocrats such as Jean-Claude Juncker of the European Commission welcomed the speech, they have a vested interest in giving the UK a hard time pour encourager les autres.

In the meantime, the Government has to negotiate the domestic politics of triggering Article 50 once the Supreme Court gives its ruling next week on the legalities of the procedure. If the judges find against the Government then a Bill will go before MPs and peers, giving Remainers their one and only shot at stopping this process in its tracks. Once under way, there is no going back: even if Parliament voted against the final package, we would not stay in the EU but leave without a deal.

We must also be mindful of the threat of a US-China trade war starting up after Friday’s inauguration of Donald Trump as US president. To that end, yesterday’s most important political speech was arguably not at Lancaster House, but in Davos where Chinese president Xi Jinping defended globalisation against the protectionist propensities of America’s next leader. The real world trade battle may be fought between these two giants. Mrs May can only hope her Brexit plans are not caught in the crossfire.

