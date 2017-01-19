All participants from Sindh, Punjab move into pre-quarter-finals

KARACHI: All the 10 participating cueists from Punjab forced their way into the knockout stage of the National Under-18 Snooker Championship 2017 whose preliminary round matches concluded at the PSB Complex in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to the results made available by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), Sindh enjoyed similar record as all of its four cueists moved to the last 16 round. Only two of the 10 participants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) could do so.

Neither of the seven cueists from Islamabad nor the solitary representative from Balochistan or Islamabad could proceed beyond the league phase.

All the eight pre-quarter-finals, to be best of seven-frame contests, will be taking place on Thursday (today). In the morning session, due to start at 10am, Umar Azhar (Pjb) will be pitted against Shaikh Ahmad (KP), Shiraz Raza (Sindh) will take on Raees Ali Usama (Pjb), Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) will be up against Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) and Abdullah Saeed (Sindh) will clash with Shahzaib Malik (Pjb).

In the afternoon session, Shaikh Mudassir ((Pjb) will lock horns with Shaharyar Khan (Sindh), Rameen Ashraf (Sindh) will combat Hamza Ilyas (Pjb), Mohammad Rafique (KP) will face Mohammad Saqib Jr (Pjb) and Umar Farooq (Pjb) will be tackling Saud Khan (Pjb).

At the end of the third and final day of league matches, top seed and the Punjab Cup champion Naseem Akhtar topped the Group A with Umar Farooq ending as the runner-up. Second seed and the Sindh Cup champion Shiraz Raza qualified from the Group B, alongwith Saud Khan.

Third seed and the KP champion Shaikh Ahmed and Hamza Ilyas stormed into the pre-quarters from the Group C, while the duo of Mohammad Rafique and Ahsan Ramzan made it from the Group D.

Raees Ali Usama and Shaharyar Khan advanced the last 16 from the Group E, while Shaikh Mudassir and Abdullah Saeed did so from the Group F. The top two slots in the Group G were shared between Umar Azhar and Mohammad Saqib Jr, while Shazaib Malik and Rameen Ashraf made the cut from the Group H.

Results: Shaharyar Khan (Sindh) bt Kamran Choudhry (Isb) 3-1 (47-34, 26-61, 69-31, 62-31); Shaikh Mudassir ((Pjb) bt Abdullah Saeed (Sindh) 3-0 (77-37, 60-11, 66-12); Umar Azhar (Pjb) bt Mousa Navi (Isb) 3-0 (70-7, 55-21, 69-2); Faiz-ur-Rahman (KPK) bt Mohammad Umair Khan (Bal) 3-2 (51-38, 36-56, 48-25, 30-42, 61-42); Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) bt Mubashir Khan (KP) 3-0 (67-17, 87-10, 115-5); Shiraz Raza (Sindh) bt Anas Larik (Isb) 3-2 (38-56, 55-26, 50-33, 25-55, 65-25); Shaikh Ahmad (KP) bt Mohammad Ali (Isb) 3-0 (58-34, 63-28, 41-38); Abdul Moiz Kashif (Isb) bt Faisal-ur-Rahman (Isb) 3-0 (88-60, 60-28, 45-32); Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Abdullah Rizwan (KP) 3-0 (walkover); Munsifuddin (KP) bt Mohammad Abbas (Isb) 3-0 (walkover); Mohammad Saqib Jr (Pjb) bt Shawaiz Moris (KP) 3-1 (36-50, 57-28, 65-35, 67-31); Shazaib Malik (Pjb) bt Rameen Ashraf (Sindh) 3-0 (64-8, 63-11, 68-29); Umar Farooq (Pjb) bt Ahmad Ali (Isb) 3-0 (103-0, 63-27, 79-5); Saud Khan (Pjb) bt Atif Arshad (KP) 3-0 (62-16, 57-28, 57-2); Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Junaid Hassan (KP) 3-0 (55-45, 69-13, 52-25); Mohammad Rafiq (KP) bt Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) 3-0 (59-52, 51-30, 64-35).

