Basit Ali reinstated as junior selection committee head

KARACHI: As was expected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday restored former Test cricketer Basit Ali as the head of the junior selection committee.

However, he has been replaced by former Test pacer Kabir Khan as the head coach of the Pakistan women team.

The PCB had relieved Basit of his duties as head of the junior selection committee and women’s team head coach when he was found guilty of slapping former international Mehmood Hamid during a match of the National One-day Cup for Departments here at the National Stadium.

The PCB had sacked Basit after its chief Shaharyar Khan met with both the cricketers at National Stadium.

The PCB unveiled officially on Wednesday the women and junior selection committees and women’s team management.

“Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan held a meeting last week with the PCB’s officials, Chairman Domestic Committee and Chairman Game Development and has taken the following decisions,” the PCB said in a press release.

Women’s selection committee: Mohammad Ilyas (chairman), Nadeem Abbasi (member), Urooj Mumtaz (member), Kabir Khan (Ex-officio member).

Women’s Team Management: Kabir Khan (Head Coach), Shahid Anwar (batting coach).

Junior Selection Committee: Basit Ali (Chairman), Farrukh Zaman (member), Aamir Nazir (member), Sanaullah Baloch (member), Ali Zia (member).

