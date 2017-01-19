The cold war option

Fleeting moments

George W Bush, who started wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, was hawkish. He boasted about the superiority of the American military juggernaut and considered the world its battleground. Given to manipulation because of his average intelligence, Bush was also known for having a short attention span.

Barack Obama, on the other hand, called himself a reluctant warrior. Despite his reluctance, the US dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016 alone. In addition, Obama walked away with a Nobel Peace Prize.

Barack Obama assumed office by promising to scale down wars and shut down the notorious Guantanamo prison camp. Instead, he sanctioned air attacks and expanded operations by the Special Forces in 138 countries, registering an increase of 130 percent since the days of his predecessor, George Bush. The world has realised that the US president is only a figurehead while powerful lobbies and the establishment run the affairs of the state behind the scene.

Those who are not sure about how deeply ingrained the establishment is in any political dispensation, need to read ‘The Establishment: And How They Get Away With It’ by British writer Owen Jones. In this book, Jones “describes relationships between different groups which he believes form the British establishment. He explains the links between these groups and their purported common interest in promoting right-wing ideals, whilst often claiming to serve the public”.

The author shows how the establishment gets away with heinous acts without a blemish. There couldn’t have been a more apt definition of an establishment. It applies to establishments in most of the countries.

If in doubt, look at the dramatic move at the behest of the US establishment. The incumbent US administration, instead of waiting for Trump’s inauguration on January 20, moved about 4,000 US troops, along with tanks and artillery guns, into Poland. The deployment in the Russian neighbourhood will quadruple to cost $3.4 billion from a mere $800 million last year. Clearly, this is meant to counter the soft overtures Donald Trump had been extending to Russia.

It seems Donald Trump has read Owen Jones’s book and wants to clip the wings of the hugely bloated US intelligence agencies by slashing down their budget, amounting to whopping $75 billion. The average American who shares the burden of running these agencies knows little about the clandestine workings of these organisations. Knowing Trump’s intentions about the intelligence agencies, the CIA director, in return, has blamed Trump for compromising on national security interests and soft-pedalling on Russia.

Former MI5 operative Annie Machon, in her article ‘Donald Trump v. the Spooks’ described the current political scene in the US most succinctly: “Trump’s opponents have pushed the CIA into the ring to deliver the knock-out blow, but this has yet to land. Despite jab after jab, Trump keeps evading the blows and comes rattling back against all odds. One has to admire the guy’s footwork.”

Without proper footwork, you can’t even execute a decent forehand drive in tennis, not to mention the cutthroat superpower politics. However, President-elect Donald Trump is about to move into the White House amid fierce negative propaganda against him. Will he follow Obama’s foreign policy or carve out his own?

The nub of the US foreign policy is that the imperial power must have an enemy – whether real or imaginary, it is not important. It’s simply the requirement of the Military-industrial Complex (MIC), an exceptionally powerful lobby, against which former president Eisenhower had sternly warned the American people. This lobby, comprising the leading weapon manufacturers, provided full financial support to Hillary Clinton in her campaign for the presidency. But she unexpectedly lost. The MIC prospers only when the US is perpetually engaged in wars.

Will the war on terror morph into a cold war against Russia as the Obama administration wanted? Donald Trump thinks differently. He views the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq as a waste of time and resources. Far from achieving their objectives, he thinks these wars inflicted untold miseries on the people of both countries. For now, Trumps remains an enigma.

Lastly, Obama, the reluctant warrior, ordered to drop 26,171 bombs in different countries. What if he had been hawkish?

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Lahore. Email: [email protected]

