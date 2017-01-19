The Public Service Commission recruits aspiring candidates in positions vacant in the federal government. However, in the recent past a few incidents – late announcement of test results etc – indicated the lack of transparency in its recruitment process.

The human resource management system should be clear and unbiased. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that experts are disinterested while carrying out the recruitment process.

Prof Ziauddin

Peshawar

0



0







A transparent system was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180190-A-transparent-system/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "A transparent system" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180190-A-transparent-system.