A transparent system
January 19, 2017
The Public Service Commission recruits aspiring candidates in positions vacant in the federal government. However, in the recent past a few incidents – late announcement of test results etc – indicated the lack of transparency in its recruitment process.
The human resource management system should be clear and unbiased. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that experts are disinterested while carrying out the recruitment process.
Prof Ziauddin
Peshawar