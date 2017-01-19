It has been more than one week since Professor Salman Haider along with other bloggers had gone missing. Assurances that the government is committed to find the missing activists are hardly reassuring. If the missing men have done something illegal – as claimed by various media persons – they should be brought to the court.

The court and the government need to take serious actions against these incidents and make sure that such incidents must not happen in the future. Incidents like these raise question on the freedom of expression in the country. This also tarnishes the country’s image.

Aneela Choudhary

Jhelum

0



0







Missing activists was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180188-Missing-activists/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Missing activists" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180188-Missing-activists.