Briefs

ECP announces schedule for Tehsil Council election

Our correspondent

DIR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for holding fresh election for the Tehsil Council Warai.The ECP fixed February 18 for holding polling.The ECP recently dissolved the Tehsil Council Warai after election for the slot of nazim and naib nazim ended in a tie for the third consecutive time.A notification issued by the ECP said that election would be held on February 18 for which nomination papers could be submitted till January 26.

TMA workers protest non-payment of salaries in Bannu

Our correspondent

BANNU: The workers of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Wednesday staged protest against the non-payment of salaries for the last four months.Led by the president of the union, the workers staged protest near the Bannu Press Club and blocked the road for traffic. They chanted slogans against the TMA administration for non-payment of salaries for the last four months. Speaking on the occasion, they complained that they had been living a miserable life.

FC man shot dead in Tank

Our correspondent

TANK: A personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) was shot dead by his colleague for unknown reasons at the FC Headquarters early Wednesday, the police sources said.Registering a report with the city police, the FC guard commander Said Badshah stated that he along with other personnel were asleep at the barrack when they woke up at a fire shot.He told the police that he saw Sepoy Rizwan wounded on his bed while another official Muhammad Awais, who was performing duty, had already escaped the scene after shooting and injuring Sepoy Rizwan. The police told that the personnel succumbed to his injuries on way to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180186-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180186-Briefs.