PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has made the teaching of the Holy Quran a compulsory subject in all the public and private schools.

An official handout said the Elementary and Secondary Education Department plans to impart the teaching of the Holy Quran (Nazra) as a compulsory subject to Muslim students in grade 1 to 5. Besides, it said the translation of the Holy Quran to Muslim students in grade 6 to 10 would also be compulsory in both the public and private educational institutions in the province. The summary was approved by the chief minister for placement before the provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the decision would be implemented in the forthcoming educational session, said the communique.

It noted that the Objectives Resolution (a substantive part of the Constitution under Article 2a) commands that the Muslims in Pakistan shall be enabled to order their lives in the individual and collective spheres in accordance with the teachings and requirements of Islam as set out in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

