To alleviate the persistent traffic woes of the people of Karachi, an official policy was devised on Wednesday to allow movement of heavy vehicles in the city only after 11 at night.

The policy was devised as a result of a meeting on the traffic situation between DIG Asif Ejaz Shaikh of the traffic police and the city commissioner.

Exercising the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Sindh government imposed a ban on movement of all types of heavy goods carriers from 6am to 11pm on restricted routes.

The banned vehicles include trucks, tankers, oil tankers, trailers and dumpers, but exclude transportation of edible oil, liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and medical gases that come under the definition of life-saving drugs.

The restricted routes are Jam Sadiq Bridge (KPT Interchange opposite Imtiaz Super Market), Korangi Road, left turn from Boulevard light signal to Sunset Boulevard signal No 1, Defence Library, Punjab Colony, Submarine light signal, Khayaban-e-Saadi over KPT Underpass Clifton, Boat Basin up to NLC Intersection, Mai Kolachi Road and vice versa.

All goods carriers intending to approach KPT from Korangi Industrial Area and vice versa could use the following alternate routes round the clock: KPT, ICI Bridge, left turn towards Mauripur Road, Gulbai, Sher Shah, Northern Bypass, Super Highway, Link Road, right turn on National Highway, left turn from Manzil petrol pump, Younus Chowrangi, Dawood Chowrangi, Road 8000 and Jam Sadiq Bridge.

From Korangi to KPT, the routes are as followed: Jam Sadiq Bridge, Road 8000, Dawood Chowrangi, Younus Chowrangi, Manzil petrol pump, right turn on National Highway, left turn on Link Road, left turn on Super Highway, Karachi Toll Plaza, Slip Road, right turn on New Karachi Industrial Area, Northern Bypass, Sher Shah, Gulbai, Mauripur Road and ICI Bridge to KPT.

Meanwhile, the Sindh police chief has ordered a comprehensive survey of Karachi’s roads to resolve the unending traffic issues faced by the citizens, adds PPI news agency.

IGP AD Khowaja instructed the city police chief and DIG Shaikh to compile a complete assessment report based on district and traffic zone levels so that a combined traffic plan could be devised for alternate traffic plans and proper deployment of policemen and traffic policemen on busy roads, traffic signals, traffic junctions, crossings and U-turns.

