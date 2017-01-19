A suspect was killed and his partner arrested in injured condition as the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police foiled a burglary at a house in Block-7 of the neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police officials said a distress call was received on the Madadgar-15 helpline about a robbery and a team was dispatched immediately. As the law enforcers surrounded the house, the robbers tried to flee under the cover of fire and a shootout ensued between the two sides.

As a result, two of the suspects were arrested in injured condition while a third managed to escape. Identified as Bashir Gopang and Ali Sapro, both suspects were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where Bashir succumbed to his injuries. The other suspect remains under treatment.

Police officials said a pistol, a motorcycle, three purses, gold ornaments, four mobile phones and two laptop computers were recovered.

A case was reported and Sindh IGP AD Khowaja has announced a reward of Rs100,000 for the police team.

Road accident

While crossing a road near Shershah Bridge, a 24-year-old woman named Shaista sustained serious injuries when a speeding vehicle hit her. She was later shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Drug dealers held

Following raids in Korangi and Pehlwan Goth on Wednesday, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested five drug dealers and recovered a total of seven kilograms of heroin from their possession.

