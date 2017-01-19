ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday gave its consent for increasing the Government of Pakistan's guarantee limit for Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) by Rs10.5 billion --from Rs151 billion to Rs161.5 billion--, a statement said.

The proposal for the same was given by the aviation division in order to cater to the immediate financial needs of PIAC during a committee meeting, which was chaired by finance minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar here.

The ECC also decided to form a body to finalize a business plan for improving the financial and operational performance of the national flag carrier on a sustainable basis, in coordination with the airline management.

The said committee will be headed by federal minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal, and comprise chairman Privatization Commission Mohammad Zubair, special assistant to Prime Minister on revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, secretary economic affairs division Tariq Bajwa, and acting chairman PIA/secretary aviation division Irfan Elahi as members.

Furthermore, the ECC also green-signalled Ministry of National Food Security and Research’s proposal for the extension of time period for the export of surplus wheat and wheat products, from December 31, 2016 to March 15, 2017.

In view of the availability of surplus wheat stocks in the country, ECC also allowed the export of additional quantity of 400,000 tons of the commodity and its products from Punjab and Sindh governments.

ECC also gave go-ahead for releasing the salaries of Pakistan Steel Mills employees for the month of October 2016.

