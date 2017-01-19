ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from Thailand is negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs) with Pakistan. The agreement is likely to be signed within three months after the two sides finalise recommendations to be accommodated in the agreement.

In its sixth round of negotiations on FTA, which is currently in progress, the two sides discussed the text of agreement, tariff reduction, modality, request list by both the sides and under preparation offers list, a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The official said that Thailand has comparative advantage in around 1,000 commodities, mainly electrical and electronic appliances, machinery and components and automobiles and parts.

Pakistan also has relative advantages in some 684 commodities, including cotton yarn and woven textiles, readymade garments, leather products, surgical instruments and sports goods.

Negotiations for the free trade agreement were formally launched during the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between Pakistan and Thailand held on August 13, 2015 in Islamabad, he added.

The ministry has hired consultants to study the trade regimes and feasibility of the FTA between the two countries, the official said.

Talking about the FTA with China, he said Phase-II of the FTA with China is also due. He; however, added that Pakistan is desirous to have duty relaxation on 50 products before launching the Phase-II.

"We demanded unilateral relaxation on 50 different products for the next few years before signing the Phase-II of the FTA," the official said, adding that Pakistan wanted relaxation on these products to protect the local market and ensure competitiveness.

Once the Phase-II of the free trade agreement with China is launched, it would bound the two countries to have zero tariffs; however, at this stage, it would be difficult for the Pakistani economy to provide such concessions, he added.

0



0







Thai delegation negotiating FTA with Pakistan was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180108-Thai-delegation-negotiating-FTA-with-Pakistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Thai delegation negotiating FTA with Pakistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180108-Thai-delegation-negotiating-FTA-with-Pakistan.