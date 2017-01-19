-
Sydney
Buying on the back of a weaker dollar tipped London copper into positive territory in early Asian trading on Wednesday, reversing a slide overnight on uncertainties over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump´s economic programme.
Three-month LME copper was up 0.02 percent to $5,766 a tonne by 0230 GMT, after ending nearly 2 percent lower overnight.
A recent sell-off of the greenback deepened overnight as U.S. traders returned from a long weekend to widespread weakness after Trump, whose inauguration takes place on Friday, said the greenback´s strength against the Chinese yuan "is killing us".
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies is down more than 2 percent since Jan. 1. Copper and other base metals initially gained traction on the back of Trump´s November election win amid expectations that spending on rebuilding U.S. infrastructure would soar, soaking up more industrial raw material.