Karachi

Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates increased Rs75/maund.

The spot rates increased by Rs75 to Rs6,450/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,912/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs6,585/maund and Rs7,057/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the spot rates increased amid huge demand, as the ginners are left with less quantity of little. “Millers had to pay higher price, as ginners were not ready to sell [their produce] at lower rates,” he added.

Despite abolition of regulatory duty on cotton import, prices in the local market rose, as rates of Indian cotton increased.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 5,000 bales in between Rs6,600/maund to Rs6,800/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Ali Pur, Lodhran, Jahanian, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur and Jalalpur.

