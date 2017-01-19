Singapore

Oil prices rose on Wednesday with a weaker dollar underpinning the market, although gains were limited by expectations that U.S. producers would boost output.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading up 17 cents at $52.65 per barrel at 0448 GMT.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 17 cents $55.64 a barrel. The dollar was trading near its lowest in six weeks against a basket of currencies after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that the strong greenback was hurting U.S. competitiveness.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated crude less expensive for users of other currencies, potentially spurring fuel demand. "U.S. oil has been supported by considerable weakening in the U.S. dollar over the last 24 hours," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

