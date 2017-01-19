Bengaluru

Gold prices on Wednesday hovered below eight-week highs hit in the previous session as uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump´s economic plans and his comments on strong greenback caused the dollar to decline.

Spot gold was firm at $1,216 per ounce by 0322 GMT. Bullion hit an eight-week high of $1,218.64 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,215.60 per ounce. In an article in the Wall Street Journal late Monday, Trump said the strength of the U.S. dollar against China´s yuan "is killing us". "What´s really given an extra boost for gold is Trump´s comments and some risk aversion sentiments due to Brexit moves," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA in Singapore. "The next resistance level is around $1,240 and there is a possibility that we can run up to $1,230 until Friday.

But, don´t see gold going above that over the next couple of months," he said.

