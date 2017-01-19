Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar took a breather on Wednesday after falling to a seven-week low against the yen as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen´s speech on monetary policy, while sterling gave back some of the previous session´s rally.

The greenback added 0.4 percent to 113.05 yen, after hitting a seven-week low of 112.57 yen.

The yen had strengthened for seven straight sessions. The dollar index, which measures it against a basket of six major peers, last stood at 100.50, up 0.2 percent, after falling to 100.26 on Tuesday, its lowest since Dec. 8. The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.06970, after it hit a high of $1.07195 on Tuesday, its highest since Dec. 8. Yellen´s speech later on Wednesday, to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, could offer clues about the direction of policy.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Tuesday said he sees a "good case" for three rate hikes this year even without any fiscal stimulus, but if the economy accelerates, the Fed would need to raise rates faster.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday joined the growing chorus of policymakers at the Fed warning that sustained wider budget deficits could fuel inflation.

