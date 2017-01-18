CDWP approves 18 projects worth Rs154 bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved 18 projects with estimated cost of Rs154 billion, including important projects to transmit electricity from the power plants to the national grid to ensure supply to upcountry load centers.

Overall, the CDWP approved 18 projects worth Rs154 billion, including seven projects costing Rs134 billion, which were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

In addition, it approved two position papers. There was a heated debate before approving Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement with revised cost of Rs80 billion from earlier estimated cost of Rs36 billion.

With implementation of only 16 percent on allocated funding, the escalated cost was approved by the CDWP as the World Bank was providing major funding to the tune of Rs48 billion out of the total revised cost.

According to an announcement, the CDWP approved the Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement worth Rs80 billion with FEC Rs48 billion. Federal Minister Ahan Iqbal stressed the need to partner agricultural university in this project for research and innovation purposes.

The CDWP approved institutional strengthening & efficiency enhancement of Planning Commission worth Rs200 million. It gave clearance to two projects in principle, which includes Pakistan Programme -- the revival of wildlife resources in Pakistan worth Rs1.1 billion and zoological survey of Pakistan worth Rs 99million. The chair directed to review and rationalise the cost of the project.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Prof Ahsan Iqbal, and was attended by senior officers of the provincial governments and ministries concerned.

In the energy sector, CDWP approved and referred two projects, including evacuation of power from 2 x1100 MW K-2/K-3 coastal power plants near Karachi worth Rs5.6 billion with foreign exchange component (FEC) Rs2.6 billion and evacuation of power from 2 x 660 MW Thar coal based SSRL/SECL power plant at Thar worth Rs23 billion with FEC Rs12 billion to ECNEC.

It also approved evacuation of power from 350MW Siddiqsons energy coal fired power plant near Port Qasim worth Rs2.9 billion with FEC Rs1.4 billion. The three projects aim to transmit power from the power plants and inject it to the national grid.

The CDWP approved rehabilitation of damaged 66 KV grid station at Ghiljo, Orakzai Agency, worth Rs 145 million and construction of 132 KV SDT transmission line for making interconnecting arrangement between 132 KV grid station Kharan & Mall grid (82 km) worth Rs650 million. It referred 500 KV Chakwal substation worth Rs7 billion with FEC Rs3.8 billion to ECNEC. The CDWP also gave clearance and referred to the revised Koto hydropower project located in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ECNEC worth Rs 14 billion with FEC Rs 7 billion.

In the transport and communication sector, CDWP approved revised project of improvement and construction of Jalkhad-Chilas road project worth Rs7.8 billion, feasibility studies of up-gradation of existing railway line from Rohri to Koti-Taftan via Quetta including the realignment of Sibi-Spezand Section (1,022 kms) and feasibility study of rail link from Quetta to Kotla Jam (538 kms) (upgradation of existing feasibility study) worth Rs292 million.

This project would help connect Quetta with Peshawar through rail. It also approved upgradation of VHF communication system for operational staff worth Rs737 million. In addition it approved up-gradation of road from RCC Konodas Bridge to Naltar Airbase Camp via Nomal (47 km) worth Rs2.7 billion.

The CDWP approved saaf suthro Sindh (SSS) Programme - scaling up of rural sanitation worth Rs1.5 billion in principle. While giving his observations Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal observed that the project needed restructuring to ensure solid outcomes and deliverables.

In Higher Education, CDWP approved provision of academic and research facilities, Air University, Islamabad worth Rs1.6 billion with FEC Rs269 million. However, the minister urged to rationalise scope of the project. In the CDWP meeting, certain objections were raised over provision of public funding for Air University but finally the meeting approved provision of funding for this university.

In Information Technology, CDWP approved provision of seamless GSM Coverage along KKH in support of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and up-gradation of GSM Network for Gilgit Baltistan Phase-II worth Rs3.3 billion.

In addition, CDWP also approved 2 position papers which includes construction of 100 dams in Tehsil Dubandal, Gulistan, Killa Abdullah and Chaman area in Killa Abdullah worth Rs1.5 billion and Pehur high level canal extension district Swabi worth Rs10 billion.

0



0







CDWP approves 18 projects worth Rs154 bn was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180029-CDWP-approves-18-projects-worth-Rs154-bn/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CDWP approves 18 projects worth Rs154 bn" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180029-CDWP-approves-18-projects-worth-Rs154-bn.