Textile industry not contented with Rs180 bn package

Seeks third generation investment policy for more investment; industry loses

$3.46 bn potential export due to hike in cost of doing business

ISLAMABAD: Not fully contented with the Rs180 billion package announced by the prime minister recently to stimulate a surge in the dwindling exports, the textile industry has asked for the third generation investment policy for not only plug and play facilities, but also with an aim to increase its competitiveness not only in the region but also on the international market, particularly in the scenario when the Chinese textile products under the CPEC umbrella will soon make inroads in Pakistan’s markets.

Though our demands have been accommodated in the package to some extent endowing with some breathing space for export, there is no relief ensured in terms of trimming down the cost of doing business, Anis-ul-Haq, Secretary General of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, (APTMA) told The News in an exclusive talk.

On account of hike in cost of doing business, he said, the textile Industry had lost the potential of $3.46 billion for export as 30-35 percent production capacity of textile industry had virtually closed down and in case it was revived then Pakistan will be able to regain the lost potential of $3.46 billion and after that textile industry needs more investment which is possible only if the third generation investment policy is announced on war footing basis.

Pakistan is in dire need of integrated investment parks where foreign and domestic investors will be provided with a level playing field and every kind of incentives. Under the third generation investment policy, the textile industry needs to first bring down the cost of doing business to make its products competitive on the international markets.

“To this effect, we need power tariff of Rs7 per unit against the current Rs11 per unit and it is possible if the surcharges of Rs4 per unit being charged from the industrial sector are removed,” Mr Haq said.

As many as 70 textile units in Punjab alone have so far shut down just in the wake of high cost of doing business and it is feared that half of the industry will close down in the next summer season triggering a new surge in unemployment and social unrest in the country if the energy prices for the industry are not contained at an affordable level.

The RLNG cost has emerged as headache for the textile industry which has exposed it to the huge competitive disadvantage as the cost of re-gasified LNG is too much at higher side, and this issue has not been addressed in the package.

He said the textile sector in Punjab was being provided with RLNG which was 50 percent higher than the system gas being provided to investors in Sindh. More importantly, the RLNG is linked with the price of Brent on the international market and the price of Brent on the global market was on the rise.

“We want the government to determine the RLNG price on weighted average mode of clubbing down the RLNG price and system gas of commercial and industrial consumers and this will bring down the gas price to $7 per MMBTU for textile industry.”

And if the said measures are not taken, he argued, the textile industry would be wiped out completely when Chinese products to be prepared in the Xinjiang Province equipped with huge incentives bordering Pakistan for export to CPEC will start coming in Pakistan and it is strongly feared that Pakistan's textile industry will not be able to compete with Chinese textiles given the robust textile package given by Xinjiang.

This will mean a loss of the bulk of jobs 4.5 million direct and another 12 million indirect exposing the country to social and political unrest will be detrimental to Pakistan. It is therefore essential that Pakistan’s textile industry be rejuvenated through a textile revival package.

He said that the primary reason for competitive disadvantage and dismal performance is the much higher energy prices for Pakistani exporters and especially Punjab whereas 70% of capacity is located in Punjab.

Energy cost forms 30% of the conversion cost in spinning, weaving & finishing. Nearly doubling this energy cost to 70% of installed capacity renders it uncompetitive, unviable and unserviceable which has lead to large scale closures, increased unemployment and precipitous drop in exports both in revenue and quantity terms.

This has resulted in a loss of 1.2 million jobs of workers who were directly employed and another 3 million who were indirectly engaged on the supply side of the textile business. In Punjab which accounts for 70% of installed export based textile industry capacity; the regional disparity is most acute, 80% of is connected to gas and 20% to grid electricity only. Both gas and electricity rates need to be regionally aligned for resuscitation of exports.

He pleaded that disparity in energy pricing both within Pakistan and regionally is seriously retarding Pakistan’s bid to accelerate economic development as a major exporting sector of the economy is crashing.

The Textile Industry wants government of Pakistan to exempt it from all surcharges in electricity bills pertaining to cross subsidization and inefficiencies, arguing this would entail a cost Rs 8 billion which cost can be spread by reducing the negative fuel adjustment surcharge by less than 22 paisa per Kwh.

This very small adjustment in Fuel Adjustment Surcharge would put the textile export industry back on its competitive feet and as a result Pakistan will be able to regain lost imports and expand.

Mentioning the tariff rationalization, the industry argued saying that 80% of the export based textile industry is connected to the gas system and generates electricity from the gas. However the 20% not connected to gas are being charged approximately Rs 12 per Kwh. Whereas, the regional grids on the average charge Rs 8 per Kwh.

At present the total electricity load of the export based textile industry is 285 MW or 2.3 billion units/per annum. The maximum connected load of the zero based textile industry is approximately 1850 MW. The remaining 20% zero based textile export industry is essentially uncompetitive because of this 33% higher energy cost.

