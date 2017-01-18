PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao Tuesday asked Islamabad and Kabul to remove differences and extend cooperation for the larger interest of the people of both the countries. Through a statement here, he asked the authorities in both the countries to exercise restraint.

He also condemned the terrorist incidents in Kandahar and Kabul and expressed sympathies over the killing of innocent people.

Sherpao hailed telephonic contact between Gen Bajwa and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, saying it was good move towards normalisation of situation.

He said that this step should further be solidified through contacts between leadership, establishment and people-to-people contacts.

0



0







Sherpao urges Islamabad, Kabul to shun differences was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179995-Sherpao-urges-Islamabad-Kabul-to-shun-differences/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sherpao urges Islamabad, Kabul to shun differences" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179995-Sherpao-urges-Islamabad-Kabul-to-shun-differences.