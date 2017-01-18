Print Story
Locomotives to arrive on 20thJanuary 18, 2017Print : Lahore
Seven out of 55 locomotives from the United States will reach Pakistan on January 20.
A delegation of General Electric Company met Pakistan Railways CEO Muhammad Javed at Railways headquarters on Tuesday. The locomotive will be 4,000 horsepower. They will be used for transportation of coal to Sahiwal power plant. The CEO said Railways is concentrating on freight. He said in the past, Railways earned Rs100 by investing Rs 240 and now it earned Rs100 after investing Rs114.