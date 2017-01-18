LAHORE

Partly cloudy weather with persistent cold continued to prevail in the provincial capital on Tuesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday (today). They said mostly cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper parts of the country with chances of more rain with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Zhob divisions, Fata, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The Met officials predicted cold and dry weather elsewhere in the country while foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

On Tuesday, rain with thunderstorm as well as snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Malamjabba (05 mm), Mirkhani (04 mm), Dir (03 mm), Kalam, Drosh and Balakot (02 mm), Chitral (01 mm), Muzaffarabad (04 mm), Kotli (03 mm), Garidupatta (01 mm), Mangla (02 mm) and Murree (01 mm). Snowfall was recorded at Malamjabba (02 inch), Kalam (01 inch) and Murree (0.5 inch).

