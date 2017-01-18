Repair bus stops

Poorly-maintained bus stops in Islamabad are condemnable. In the most recent visit to the federal capital, one found out the shabby condition of four bus stops located in front of a secretariat building. Thin worn-out fibre sheets formed a makeshift roof. This causes great inconvenience to commuters who use a bus stop to wait for a public transport. The situation aggravates during a rainy season.

This requires an immediate attention of the CDA to look into this problem and carry out the necessary repair work. Bus stops should be properly covered so that commuters are not affected by rain, heatwave or cold winds. It is hoped that the CDA will ask the concerned department to take remedial measures on top priority basis for the convenience of the people.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

