SINGAPORE: Sergio Garcia enjoyed a hard-earned winter break after a hectic 2016 and the Spaniard is now fit, fresh and raring to go when he opens his campaign at the Singapore Open this week in a region where he has enjoyed plenty of success.

Garcia has won five events in as many countries on the Asian Tour and Singapore could become a sixth should he navigate the demanding Serapong Course better than a field of rivals that includes three-time tournament winner Adam Scott and Ernie Els.

“I’ve always felt comfortable coming to Asia, I’ve done very well here in the tournaments I have played,” the world number 15 told reporters at Sentosa Golf Club on Tuesday.

“It’s always exciting to come here, not only for us but also for Asian fans, they don’t get to see us that often so you always feel like there’s a lot of good energy around so it makes for exciting times.”

Garcia regarded 2016 as one of his most productive years as a golfer, breaking a four-year winless drought on the PGA Tour with his second Byron Nelson triumph in Texas last May before playing in the Olympics and for Europe in the Ryder Cup.

This year, his playing schedule is far less frenetic but the 37-year-old is refusing to set specific targets other than to play well and try to put himself in the mix for victories.

“I’ve had a nice little practice from the New Year onwards and am excited about starting the season here,” he added.

“It’s definitely much warmer than Europe and I hope I start well this week, get some good vibrations for the year and get it going.”

