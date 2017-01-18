BELFAST, Northern Ireland: World number two Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the Abu Dhabi Championship after tests on Monday showed he picked up a rib injury in South Africa last week, the European Tour said.

The Northern Irishman had intense physiotherapy treatment and took pain-killers over the weekend at the South Africa Open after struggling through much of Friday’s second round. The four-time major champion will start a rehabilitation programme for the stress fracture.

0



0







McIlroy out of Abu Dhabi C’ship with rib injury was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179881-McIlroy-out-of-Abu-Dhabi-Cship-with-rib-injury/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "McIlroy out of Abu Dhabi C’ship with rib injury" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179881-McIlroy-out-of-Abu-Dhabi-Cship-with-rib-injury.