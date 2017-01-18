Print Story
McIlroy out of Abu Dhabi C'ship with rib injury
BELFAST, Northern Ireland: World number two Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the Abu Dhabi Championship after tests on Monday showed he picked up a rib injury in South Africa last week, the European Tour said.
The Northern Irishman had intense physiotherapy treatment and took pain-killers over the weekend at the South Africa Open after struggling through much of Friday’s second round. The four-time major champion will start a rehabilitation programme for the stress fracture.