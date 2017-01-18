First Women Bank Ltd. (FWBL) has signed Avanza Solutions’ Ambit 2.0 to run its internet banking services, which will allow FWBL to offer internet banking facilities to its customer base, thereby making its services more convenient and accessible.

The Signing Ceremony took place at the FWBL Head Office, where Ms. Tahira Raza, President & CEO FWBL, and Mr. Mahmood Kapurwala, CEO Avanza Solutions, officially kicked-off the project. Speaking at the Signing Ceremony, Ms. Tahira Raza, President & CEO FWBL, said “We are pleased to have started the new year with this initiative as FWBL has always strived to stay true to its roots and provide convenient banking services to its customers. With Avanza’s advanced tech, we aim to move further towards that vision.”

Mr. Mahmood Kapurwala, CEO Avanza Solutions, said “Avanza strives to enable organizations like FWBL with state-of-the-art technology, ultimately helping them maximize reach, effectiveness and productivity. I’m delighted to have signed FWBL with the start of the New Year. First Women Bank is an organization that is committed to making a difference in people’s lives. I am sure that we will see great things from them in the future,” he added.

Avanza’s Ambit provides continuous delivery of retail internet banking services using the best and latest security standards, coupled with a responsive and user-friendly interface. Ambit does not require any software to be preloaded on the customer’s website, and is a browser-based solution. This makes the solution accessible and ensures a pleasant consumer experience every time.

First Women Bank was established to empower and meet the banking requirements of women, to encourage and assist them in trade, industry and professional practice. Since its incorporation in 1989, the Bank has remained true to its vision of facilitating financial inclusion of women and their families.***

