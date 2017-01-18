Afghan team, FPCCI discuss trade barriers

KARACHI: A trade delegation led by Afghanistan defence ministry advisor Washma Frogh visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday, and discussed the trade barriers and bottlenecks hampering bilateral trade that has gone as low $1.5 million in 2015 and was going down further in 2016.

She stressed on serious attention to stop further decline. The Afghan delegation also expressed deep concern over the delays in clearance of Afghanistan bound goods and desired to move on fast track basis.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, FPCCI vice president and former advisor to Prime Minister, assured that FPCCI would take up this matter at the highest level. “We will do our best to remove the bottlenecks and improve the existing bilateral trade relation and plead for expeditious clearance of Afghanistan bound goods,” he said.

He said that to ensure sub-standard goods do not find their way in Afghanistan, and to maintain quality of products from Pakistan, pre-shipment inspection of goods could be made mandatory.

The FPCCI official said that bilateral trade was showing a positive trend, and Afghan Transit Trade, road, railways, energy products, regional economic integration, and economic co-operation would be focused more to improve the situation further.

