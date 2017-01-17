Rabbani asks US, UK not to poke their noses in Pak affairs

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday asked the US State Department and United Kingdom to stop ‘poking their noses’ in internal matters of Pakistan and asserted the nation knew well how to handle the issue of its missing persons.

“How dare you poke your nose in matter of disappearances in Pakistan? The statements by both the countries were highly inappropriate, as it’s our internal matter,” he made it clear. Rabbani said if they were that brave why they remained tightlipped over Indian brutalities in held Kashmir and Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

He made these observations in the House over the concern shown by the US State Department and the British high commissioner regarding the recent disappearance of social media activists. The Senate chairman said in categorical terms that none of these countries had any right to interfere in internal matters of Pakistan.

Rabbani reiterated that Pakistan was looking into the issue of missing persons and said, “We are capable enough to handle our issues. We are working on it and we will handle all our internal issues by ourselves.

“Don’t you see what’s happening in Kashmir, and Palestine but none of these countries brother to say a single word on what’s going on there…the nexus of Brahmanism, Zionism and white racism is behind all this which we’ll not allow,” Rabbani asserted amid desk thumping by the senators.

About the recovery of the missing social media activists, State Minister for Interior Muhammad Baleeghur Rehman said that the government still had no clue and efforts were under way to trace them as soon as possible. “I’ve no good news to share with the House, but we’re making all-out efforts to trace them as soon as possible: the mobile data of all the missing activists have been collected and we’re optimistic about recovering them soon,” the minister explained.

To this, Rabbani said that it was very ‘frightening’ to see if the state had no clue about the whereabouts of the missing activists, adding Parliament had no grudges against anybody but if they had done anything wrong, they should given a fair trial in a court of law.

Rabbani also expressed anger over reluctance of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police in appearing before the Senate standing committee Monday, which was supposed to discuss the issue, on the pretext that they could not attend the committee meeting without permission from Interior Ministry.

He asked the state minister for interior to allow the police to appear before the parliamentary panel if it summoned the ICT police for briefing on any issue or else he would be forced to apply the rules as it was a breach of Parliament.

Speaking on a motion moved by Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan of PML-N, the lawmakers also proposed to make changes in rules for Central Superior Services (CSS) examination, saying the decade-old system had become quite outdated.

Some of the lawmakers proposed to induct PhDs directly in grade-19 instead of conducting CSS exam, which prompted Senator Rubina Khalid of PPP to say that CSS was the only option for a bright student who comes from a poor family background to make a difference through handwork that must not be snatched from him/her.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad said that government had made some changes in CSS procedure last year, and the competitive exam was the only platform through which the best of the best were selected purely on merit.

Some senators said that the quota system for urban and rural candidates should be continued for another decade because of the difference in education system and opportunities available in the urban-rural divide while others proposed to abolish it.

On a motion moved by PTI’s Muhammad Azam Swati regarding the present status of Heavy Electrical Complex, Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi said that the earlier plan to privatise the complex had been stopped, and now efforts were being made to privatise it afresh.

