KABUL: Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) has slammed Pakistan for its "controversial role" in the Afghan peace process, saying Islamabad has been the key obstruction in the way of purposeful peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban group.

The Taliban leadership lives on that side of the border and it has made it difficult to establish direct contact with them, said HPC Adviser Mohammad Ismail Qasimyar. The government must reach an outcome with Pakistan over peace talks with the Taliban, he said. The ones who shed the blood of women and children are acting against the will of Allah (God), he added.

Meanwhile, senators from the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Sunday asked President Ashraf Ghani to dissolve the High Peace Council (HPC) following the insensitive remarks uttered by former HPC Adviser Abdul Hakim Mujahid. According to the senators, those who call the Taliban peace angels and say they are a sacred group, are disrespecting all civilians who have been killed by the Taliban.

