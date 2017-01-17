Process under way to appoint new heads of three financial bodies

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to advertise the post of President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for selection of a new president through competitive process as the incumbent president Syed Iqbal Ashraf is going to complete his term after a few days, The News has learnt.

On other key posts including Secretary Finance and FBR chairman, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has granted his principle approval before his departure to Davos and formal notification for these slots will be issued shortly.

Till finalisation of the new NBP president, the government will appoint acting president against this slot within this week. “Yes” was the brief response from top government functionary when The News asked him on Monday night regarding the government’s decision to advertise the post of NBP president. “Even last time we advertised the post and selected the present incumbent outgoing president,” said the top functionary.

For NBP acting president, different names are under consideration as Masood Karim Sheikh, whose tenure was extended for three months by board of directors was among the race for this top slot. Among others, Nowsherwan Adil, Senior Executive Vice President who was relieved from his service on January 13, 2017, is also a candidate for this slot.

There is another contender Tariq Jamali, who is a permanent employee of the bank. The government has made up its mind to fill in the post of the new FBR chairman as the incumbent Chairman Nisar Mohammad Khan will retire from the service on January 18, 2017. In principle, the government decided that the post of new chairman would be filled in with the person who possessed at least one year tenure before his retirement for ensuring continuity at the top level.

It has also been decided that no outsider will be appointed as FBR chairman as efforts were made earlier to get the new chairman from DMG. The new chairman will be appointed within the fold of the tax machinery. The outgoing chairman Nisar Khan belongs to Customs group so it is expectation within the IRS that the new chairman this time will be selected from their ranks.

In Grade 22 among the top officers of IRS including Dr Irshad, Ch Safdar and Rana Seerat will be retiring in the next few months so their names will not be considered for this top slot. Many insiders say that Ch Safdar may be the a suitable candidate but his health does not allow him to get this top position. Another major issue related to him that he will be retiring in the next few months so his name has been dropped. Now the names of Khawaja Tanvir, Director General Intelligence & Investigation Inland Revenue (IR) and Rehmatullah Wazir both belonged to IRS Group in grade 21 are among the top contenders in this race and one of them will be appointed on this position.

Dr Waqar Masood will be retiring from service this week and the government has made up its mind to select a DMG officer for this slot and Tariq Bajwa is on the top of the list so far and the notification will be issued shortly within this week to fill this post.

