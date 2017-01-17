Second LNG unit completed, to arrive in Karachi in June

ISLAMABAD: The second liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating storage and re-gasification unit (FSRU) to be deployed in Pakistan has been completed and will sail to Karachi on schedule. Constructed by Samsung Heavy Industries, this brand new FSRU is part of the fast-track LNG terminal being established by the Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited (PGPC) at Mazhar Point, Port Qasim. It will provide 600mmcfd of re-gasification capacity to state-owned Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) under a 15-year contract at a tariff of $0.4177 per mmbtu. The FSRU, owned by the BW Group, is scheduled to reach Karachi in June.

Spokesman for Pakistan PLTL Fasih Ahmad told The News that the FRSU is brand new that has been leased for 15 years. The second LNG terminal’s construction work is underway and it is being built at the cost of $150 million. Fasih said the LNG terminal is to come on stream on June 30, 2017 and will re-gasify 600 mmcfd LNG per day at the most competitive price of $0.4177 per mmbtu, which is the lowest one in Pakistan’s history so far.

“The construction work got kicked off on November 12, 2016 and so far 20 percent piling has been done at the site of LNG terminal,” said the spokesman. To a question, he said that as many as 250 Chinese personnel are busy in the construction activities to erect the second LNG terminal of the country. The $150 million investment, he said, being made by PGCL, includes mammoth dredging, building jetty and laying down the pipelines, besides construction of terminal.

Coming to GRSU, he said the official naming ceremony for the vessel took place at the Samsung in Geoje, South Korea, on January 12, 2017. “The FSRU has been named the BW Integrity,” he said.

“This is an occasion of great professional achievement for the men and women who worked for years to make this complex project a reality,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, said in a message read out at the function. “This FSRU will more than double Pakistan’s LNG regasification capacity to over 1,200mmcfd. The Government of Pakistan fully supports this project. Best wishes and Godspeed,” read the message.

Speaking on the occasion, Carsten Mortensen, CEO, BW Group, said, “BW Integrity represents our commitment to provide customers with high quality LNG shipping and regasification solutions. We look forward to a trusted, solid and strong working relationship with our friends and partners in Pakistan, as we deploy this vessel for the second Pakistan LNG terminal.”

BW’s first FSRU, the BW Singapore, is currently involved in a five-year contract providing LNG re-gasification and storage services at the Port of Ain Sokhna in Egypt.

“BW Integrity is a vital and essential part of our plan to reduce Pakistan’s gas deficit, provide fuel for 3,600 megawatts of brand new power-generation capacity, yield an estimated $1.5 billion in annual foreign-exchange savings, and visibly boost the country’s economic growth,” said Iqbal Z Ahmed, Chairman of PGPC. The vessel naming ceremony was hosted by DY Park, President and CEO Samsung Heavy Industries.

