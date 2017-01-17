ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday requested the Supreme Court (SC) to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for not being Sadiq and Ameen while concealing the facts regarding properties outside Pakistan and for evading taxes.

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq, who is one of the petitioners in PanamaLeaks case, filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution making Federation of Pakistan, Cabinet Division, Speaker National Assembly and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif respondents.

Earlier on January 10, Jamaat-e-Islami filed a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) with its main petition in Panama case and requested the Supreme Court to summon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in person to clarify his statements he had given on the floor of Parliament as well as before the nation.

The JI had contended that the prime minister in his speech on the floor of Parliament on May 16, 2016 duly televised to the whole nation, explained his and his family position in response to the questions raised by the opposition regarding the PanamaLeaks.

It had submitted that the contradictory stance of PM and his children warranted clarification which is only possible through the personal appearance and explanation by the prime minister before the court. The court however, had asked the counsel for JI that it had not made the prime minister as respondent in its main petition, how it could pray for summoning the PM. The court asked the JI counsel to either amend the petition or file a fresh petition for which the JI had sought time to do the needful.

On Monday, JI filed fresh petition and prayed to the apex court to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for not being 'Sadiq and Ameen' under Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution.

The JI prayed that the prime minister had intentionally concealed property owned by him outside Pakistan, particularly in London as a result whereof tax evasion took place under Article 9 of the Constitution hence he might be disqualified to hold the office of Parliament, being a person who is neither 'Sadiq nor Ameen' under Article 62 (1) (f) and he is ineligible to remain the prime minister of Pakistan.

The JI contended that the prime minister had lost eligibility as member of the National Assembly under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution because the information in PanamaLeaks in shape of four flats bearing numbers as 16, 16-A, 17, 17-A Park Lane, Mayfair London was mentioned by him in his statements and wealth tax, which he admitted in his speech therefore, he was no more 'Sadiq and Ameen'.

