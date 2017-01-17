ISLAMABAD: Ameer of Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator SirajulHaq, has said that the BBC report on the ruling family’s London flats has falsified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statements.

Talking to media after the hearing of the Panama Leaks case on Monday, he said there were contradictions in the prime minister’s address to the nation and his statement before the court and the only way out for the government was to accept the hard facts.

He expressed the view that this case would result in the sinking of the government’s ship. He said the JI had filed a fresh application in the court during the day making the BBC report part of its petition with the view that the report would influence the case.

SirajulHaq said he was confident that the court decision in the Panama leaks case would be announced soon and it would help weed out corruption in the country. Meanwhile, the legal committee of the JI had a detailed overview of the Panama leaks case after the court hearing, with special reference to the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

It also discussed the amendments in the NAB ordinance, the electoral reforms proposed by the government committee and the constitutional amendment concerning military courts. The committee is headed by JI deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto and includes Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Dr. Farid Ahmed Piracha and Mian Muhammad Aslam. The panel of JI lawyers in the Panama leaks case was also present.

