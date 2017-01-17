SUKKUR: Eight including a father and his son were killed in two different road accidents. Reports said that a coach going to Karachi from Larkana had hit a motorcycle at Indus Highway in Khairpur Nathan Shah, in which motorcyclist Ahmed Ali and his seven-year-old son Muhammad Ali were killed. Police failed to arrest the driver.

Similarly, there was another accident on the Khairpur-Larkana bridge where a car collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane. There was a family in the car. Four people died on the spot, including Farida Shaikh, her 11-year-old son Mudasur, 10-year-old son Saad and 3-year-old Moeez. However, Farida’s husband Ghulam Farid and another child Maaz were injured and shifted to Larkana. Police impounded the tractor and arrested its driver.In another such accident, two people were killed and six people were injured as a car collided with a passenger wagon in Kandhkot.

0



0







Eight die in road accidents was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179762-Eight-die-in-road-accidents/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Eight die in road accidents" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179762-Eight-die-in-road-accidents.